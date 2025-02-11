Guwahati: Following N. Biren Singh’s resignation as Chief Minister of Manipur, the imposition of President’s rule in the state appears imminent.

Biren Singh submitted his resignation to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday after returning from Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He was accompanied by BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra on a chartered flight.

Although the Governor accepted Singh’s resignation, he has been advised to continue in a caretaker role until new arrangements are made.

Notably, the Governor has declared the state Assembly session, scheduled to begin on Monday, as “null and void.”

Meanwhile, sources suggest that high commands of BJP has reached out to Thokchom Radheshyam, MLA from Heirok Assembly constituency, and is expected to take oath as the new Chief Minister.