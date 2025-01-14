Imphal: The proscribed United National Liberation Front, (UNLF), Koireng group has claimed responsibility for pumping a bullet causing injury to an alleged rapist on his leg.

Khaidem Nongdam Khanganba (30) of Nagamapal Phougeisangbam Leikai in Imphal West district has been punished after an in-depth investigation as per the victim’s complaint.

According to a statement issued by the outfit’s Secretary of Publicity, M Shak-Hen, Khaidem Nongdam Khanganba (30), son of Kh Mangilal, outraged the modesty of Meena, 28, (Name changed), at a hotel in Imphal on January 10.

After a detailed investigation by the outfit’s Special Task Force, it was established that Nongdam Khanganba was holding a birthday celebration in the same hotel.

Masquerading as the hotel’s staff and taking advantage of the hotel’s security laxity and Meena’s loneliness, Nongdam Khanganba came inside Meena’s room and raped the girl.

She was staying at the hotel after returning from New Delhi.

The punishment was imparted to the rapist after he confessed to having committed the crime, the statement added.