Guwahati: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended appointing Justice Kempaiah Somashekar of the Karnataka High Court as the next Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

This recommendation comes ahead of the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Justice D. Krishnakumar, who is set to demit office on May 21, 2025.

During a meeting held on May 15, 2025, the Collegium passed a resolution supporting Justice Somashekar’s elevation to the top post in the Manipur High Court.

The recommendation aims to ensure a smooth transition in leadership following Justice Krishnakumar’s retirement.

Justice Somashekar began his legal practice on January 27, 1990, focusing on both civil and criminal matters in Mysore and Chamarajanagar. The judiciary directly appointed him as a District and Sessions Judge on June 17, 1998.

Throughout his judicial career, Justice Somashekar has held significant roles, including postings as Additional District and Sessions Judge in Bijapur (now Vijayapura) and in the City Civil Court, Bangalore.

His administrative contributions to the judiciary include serving as Registrar (Judicial) and Registrar (Vigilance) at the Karnataka High Court.

The High Court of Karnataka elevated him to the bench as an Additional Judge on November 14, 2016. Two years later, on November 3, 2018, he received confirmation as a Permanent Judge.

The recommendation now awaits final approval from the central government to formalize the appointment.