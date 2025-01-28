Guwahati: Controversy sparked following the leaked audio tapes, which included telephonic conversations involving Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The audio tape has raised allegations that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was involved in inciting violence in the state.

The leaked tape has led to the matter being brought before the Supreme Court, seeking an in-depth investigation.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna intervened and addressed the matter on Tuesday, indicating an advance hearing of the plea filed by the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who represented the plea, called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the leaked tapes.

The advocate requested an urgent hearing, arguing that the petitioner had already complied with the earlier Supreme Court’s directive on November 11, which instructed the submission of evidence, including the audio tapes.

However, CJI Khanna advised Bhushan to submit a written application and said, “We will examine. Please give a request in writing. In case of extreme urgency, we will advance the hearing.”

In response, Bhushan claimed that the petitioner is being ‘hounded,’ on behalf of the Kuki Organization.

The leaked audio tapes, allegedly shared by a whistleblower, reportedly contain telephone conversations in which CM Biren Singh was instigating violence, according to the plea.

Notably, the case was initially scheduled for hearing on February 7, 2025, but the petitioner has sought an earlier date, citing ongoing harassment.

In November 2024, Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court not to entertain the case, arguing that Bhushan should have approached the Manipur High Court instead of directly moving the Supreme Court.