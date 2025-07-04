Imphal: Security forces recovered a total of 203 weapons during a major coordinated search operation across Manipur’s hill districts, conducted between the night of July 3 and the morning of July 4, 2025.

Security forces launched the operation based on specific intelligence inputs and targeted suspected hideouts believed to conceal a large cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike materials.

According to a statement from Manipur Police, joint teams comprising the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) launched simultaneous raids in interior and vulnerable areas across Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur districts.

During the sweep, the forces recovered a diverse arsenal of 203 weapons, including INSAS rifles, AK series rifles, self-loading rifles (SLRs), sniper rifles, carbines, PT 303 rifles, 51 mm mortars, MA assault rifles, M79 grenade launchers, scoped rifles, single-shot breech-loaded guns, single-barrel bolt-action rifles, pistols (including country-made variants), .22 caliber rifles, lathodes, muzzle-loaded rifles, and pompis.

Along with the firearms, the teams also seized large quantities of ammunition and explosives. These included 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm rounds, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, pompi shells, and lathode grenades.

Manipur Police hailed the intelligence-based crackdown as a major success in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and public order in the region.

Officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety and called on citizens to cooperate by reporting any suspicious activities or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.

Senior officers affirmed that coordination between all security agencies remains strong and that such targeted operations will continue in a sustained and focused manner to secure life and property across the state.