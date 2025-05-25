Imphal: Manipur Police arrested three alleged smugglers in Kakching district on Saturday for their suspected involvement in smuggling fake gold.

According to police reports, after receiving a tip-off, officers launched an operation and arrested the suspects from the Hangoon area under the Mayang Imphal police station in Manipur’s Kakching district.

Police also recovered fake gold pieces from their possession.

The reports stated that the suspects had conspired to counterfeit impure gold and fraudulently present it as pure gold using trademarks. They used specialized equipment to manufacture fake gold bars of varying weights to deceive the public.

Police later identified the arrested individuals as Shivaji Gaikwad (39), son of Bhaskar Gaikwad, resident of Belavade, Sangli, Maharashtra; Jalindar Shamrao Jadhav (42), son of Shamrao Jadhav, resident of Mohi, Khanapur taluka, Sangli, Maharashtra; and Ramdas Tanaji Khandare (37), son of Tanaji Khandare, resident of Isawar Dutta Lane, Howrah, West Bengal.

From their possession, police seized one hydraulic machine, one NOMAN melting machine, 94 graphite crucibles of different sizes, three tongs, five carbon rods, two bottles containing nitric acid, one SPICA hydraulic power pack, two carbon rod holders, and one MASTECH AC/DC clamp meter.