Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that his government has always looked forward to the development and welfare of the children taking shelter in different relief camps arising out of the ongoing ethnic violence in this strife state.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he was delighted to see the recreational activities being organized for children in the relief camps of Kangpokpi District.

Every child is unique and deserves a nurturing environment to channel their creative spirit and energy.

The district administration of Kangpokpi has been commendable in its efforts, covering a total of 1,610 children from 34 relief camps so far, he said.

The CM informed that from fun activities in parks, exciting games in camps, and football and volleyball sessions, to providing carrom, badminton, and other recreational materials, these initiatives are fostering positivity and hope among the children.

Concerning children from Moreh town in Tengnoupal currently residing in different relief camps in Imphal East district, Singh on his Facebook posted, “Thrilled to see children from relief camps enjoying themselves at the Water Amusement Park in Thenguchingjin, Imphal East!”

Apart from children, Singh said that the government remains committed to standing by the people and creating opportunities for joy, growth, and a brighter future for all.