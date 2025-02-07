Imphal: Assam Rifles assisted by the police on Thursday apprehended a suspected international drug smuggler at Manipur’s Moreh gate number (I) en route to Myanmar and recovered a huge amount of World is Your (WIY) tablets, an illegal drug manufactured in Myanmar worth over Rs 2 crores in the international black market.

Officials said that the alleged smuggler was later identified as Zamkholun Baite (40), a resident of Songdo village, Churachandpur Sub-Division, Churachanpur District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was arrested from Moreh Gate No. 1, Assam Rifles checkpost under Moreh-PS, Tengnoupal District.

7 packets of WIY Tablets (approx. 1.5 kg in weight), 1 mobile phone, and a four-wheeler were seized from his possession.

He was later handed over to the Moreh police station along with the seized items.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrest and seizure came a day after the combined team from the Assam Rifles and Manipur police conducted search operations in different localities of the Moreh border town.

Altogether, 113 residents of 48 households including 45 females were verified one-by-one and checked their citizenship IDs.Police added that they were released after the operations.