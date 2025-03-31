Imphal: The Zomi Council (ZC) has sought the application of the same yardstick for all from the Manipur government in dealing with missing person cases in this sensitive border state.

The demand from the ZC followed after the Manipur Government announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to the safe return of one Luwangthem Mukesh, 20, a college student who has gone missing since March 16, 2025.

The ZC accused the Manipur State Government of bias in handling missing person cases in the state. It stated that despite persistent appeals, the government has not taken any substantial action regarding similar disappearances within the Zomi community, a collective identity adopted by some Kuki-Chin language-speaking people in India and Myanmar.

In response to the Home Department’s press release on March 29, 2025, which announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for a missing person case, the ZC alleged that the government has ignored the abduction of Muangpu Langel, a resident of Vengnuam in Jiribam district, by Arambai Tenggol on June 6, 2024, with complete indifference.

The ZC also criticized the government for neglecting over 11 other missing marginalized individuals, who have not received even basic attention. It called for the government to apply the same standards to all cases to ensure justice, especially for the Zomi community and tribal groups across the state.

Notably, more than 33 individuals were reported missing following the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, in Manipur.

Interestingly, after the state is under President’s rule on February 13, 2025, the government has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for the missing student.

The ZC cautions, “Complacency is not an option. Should justice remain elusive, every democratic recourse will be vigorously pursued to ensure fundamental rights to equality, ensuring equal protection under the law.”