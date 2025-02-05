Guwahati: Meghalaya BJP leader Mariahom Kharkrang has strongly advocated for the introduction of railways in the state, at least for freight transport to boost the economy.

He stated that railways provide better monitoring of passengers than roadways, making it easier to track and verify their identities, thus checking infiltration.

Kharkrang said that introducing railways would have immense economic benefits for the state. He suggested starting with goods trains to tap into their economic benefits, which would reduce transportation costs, enable farmers to sell their produce at competitive rates, and provide consumers with goods at lower prices.

“The economic benefits to the state will be immense if railway service is introduced. The government should call all stakeholders to arrive at a solution which will benefit the citizens of the state,” Kharkrang said.

He clarified that his views are personal and not representative of the party, which is yet to discuss the issue.

