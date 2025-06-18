Shillong: Chaivalry Lartang has been crowned Miss Universe Meghalaya 2025, earning the opportunity to represent Meghalaya at the upcoming Miss Universe India pageant.

Her victory marks a significant milestone in the state’s growing visibility in national beauty and talent platforms.

The grand finale of the state-level competition took place in Shillong, bringing together top contestants from across Meghalaya. The high-profile event was judged by prominent names from the national pageant scene, including Amjad Khan, Franchise Director of Miss Universe India; Aqsa Varghese, Miss Universe Kerala 2024; and Irene Dkhar, Miss Tourism India.

Chaivalry, who was previously named 1st Runner-Up in Miss Meghalaya 2024, captured the crown this year with her poised stage presence and articulate answers during the Q&A segment. Her performance received unanimous praise from the judging panel, solidifying her position as a standout contender.

She will now travel to Delhi for intensive training in preparation for Miss Universe India 2025. As she prepares to compete on the national stage, Chaivalry will carry the aspirations of Meghalaya and the broader Northeast community with her.

Event organisers hailed her selection as a testament to the talent and ambition emerging from the region.