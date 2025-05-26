Guwahati: Meghalaya police have launched a search operation after a couple from Indore went missing while touring the East Khasi Hills district, prompting serious concerns about their safety.

The couple, identified as 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, had rented a two-wheeler to explore Sohra, a popular tourist destination also known as Cherrapunji. Police confirmed that the pair was last seen in the area on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Their brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, alerted the police after repeated attempts to contact them failed. “He reported that both phones had been switched off since Sunday night,” a senior police official stated.

In response, police teams began combing the region. They are questioning local hotel and homestay staff, contacting vehicle rental agencies, and checking nearby areas for any clues.

Officials have also asked local residents to report any sightings or information that could help locate the missing couple.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!