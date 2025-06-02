Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya has rejected claims that it is stalling its internal investigation into illegal coal mining and transportation in the state.

Party leaders asserted that the fact-finding committee’s report is nearing completion, despite growing criticism over the delay and lack of transparency.

The BJP had initially launched the committee with strong public messaging, presenting it as a decisive step toward addressing longstanding allegations surrounding the illegal coal trade, an issue that has plagued successive state governments.

However, the prolonged silence from the committee, especially from its chairman Bernard Marak, has sparked doubts about the party’s seriousness and intentions.

Although the committee received a 40-day deadline, later extended by two weeks, it has now been nearly two months without any formal update or public disclosure about the report’s status.

Critics and political opponents have accused the BJP of making empty promises and failing to follow through.

Responding to these concerns, BJP state chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang dismissed the allegations as baseless. He stated that the internal team had already compiled its findings and that the responsibility to finalize the report now rests with the committee chairman.

“The allegations are wrong. We’ve completed our part, and it’s up to the chairman to submit the final report,” Kharkrang said on Sunday.

Adding to the confusion, Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader AL Hek recently admitted that he was unaware of the committee’s progress. He said the state-level party committee would evaluate the findings once the report is available.

As pressure mounts, party insiders and the public continue to watch Bernard Marak closely. His next move could either reaffirm the BJP’s promise of accountability or lend weight to the opposition’s criticism that the party talks big but delivers little.