Guwahati: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 examination result for 2025 on April 5, marking the best performance year with 87.10% passed out candidates.

Officials stated that, the Meghalaya board class 10 result link will be available at the official websites —mbose.in and megresults.nic.in, mboseresults.in .

As per the result of the SSLC 2025 Leisha Agarwal of St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh of North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai shines in the top of the state rank securing 582 each out of 600 marks.

Securing 578 marks out of 600, Evanshan Nongrum of Sacred Heart Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Pori Panday of Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari occupied the second place.

Further, Anushmita Choudhury of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong: Eulogemene Rilin L Suting of KJP Synod Mihngi Higher Secondary School, Jowai and Sourav Pandey of Alpha English Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh grabbed the third place securing 576 marks.

As per the report from the officials a total number of 63,682 candidates appeared in the exam. Out of which 55,473 students passed the exam. Among the passed candidates, boys candidates shared 92.08 percent and girls candidate shared 92.59 percent.

With over 96 percent of students passing, West Jaintia Hills shines as the best-performing district in this year’s in Meghalaya Class 10th board exam, the report stated.

Further the official of the MBOSE stated that the students can obtain their marksheets of SSLC Class 10 exam from their respective schools a few days after result out.

It may be noted that, last year, MBOSE announced the SSLC result on May 24 and the pass percentage was recorded at 55.80 percent.