Shillong: Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma, the NPP candidate and wife of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, emerged victorious in the Gambegre bypoll on Saturday after the counting of votes.

Mehtab secured the seat with a winning margin of 4,594 votes, defeating her closest rival Sadhiarani Sangma of the All India Trinamool Congress. Jingjang Marak of the Congress finished in third place.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Congratulations to Dr. (Mrs.) Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma for winning the 56-Gambegre bypoll with an overwhelming majority and becoming the new MLA from the constituency. The people of Gambegre have shown their desire for change and development,” a statement issued by NPP read.

The by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of Congress MLA Saleng A. Sangma, who stepped down after winning the Tura Parliamentary seat earlier this year.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!