Meghalaya approves Vehicle Scrappage Policy 2025, initial phase targets 13,000 vehicles, says CM

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday announced that the State Cabinet has approved a new Vehicle Scrappage Policy (VSP), 2025, aimed at reducing pollution, lowering fuel imports, and promoting the recycling of raw materials.

The government will take approximately 13,000 vehicles off the roads across the state in the initial phase of the policy implementation.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the development, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma took to his social media handle X and stated that the state cabinet has approved the Meghalaya Vehicle Scrappage Policy 2025.

He stated that the policy aims at creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles from the State roads and will address environmental concerns by reducing air pollution caused by old and inefficient vehicles.

Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Vehicle Scrappage Policy 2025.



The policy aims at creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles from the State roads and will address environmental concerns by reducing air pollution caused by old and inefficient vehicles.



To… pic.twitter.com/SwVV44zeEA Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge! — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 1, 2025

The Chief Minister asserted that the government will first scrap and remove from the roads approximately 5,000 government vehicles that are 15 years or older.

As per the policy, the authority will scrap around 8,000 privately owned vehicles that are 35 years or older, the Chief Minister added.

Notably, Shillong currently has approximately 2,76,262 registered vehicles.