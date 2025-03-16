Guwahati: The long-standing demand for the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya is expected to be a key topic during a meeting between Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on Sunday.

The Union Home Ministry has organized a meeting with the chief ministers of the Northeastern states to discuss the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the region.

Sangma plans to raise the ILP issue during the meeting, especially after the withdrawal of the sanctioned railway line connecting Shillong to Byrnihat.

He hopes to discuss the matter with stakeholders such as the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), pressure groups, and civil societies to ensure the crucial railway project moves forward.

In 2019, the Meghalaya Assembly passed a resolution supporting the introduction of the ILP, but logistical challenges have delayed its implementation.

The demand for ILP has existed for over a decade, but the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) reignited calls for the permit system to control the influx of people into the state.

Since the CAA excludes the entire hill state, various groups have pushed for the ILP to prevent the spillover effect from neighboring states, particularly Assam.

They have expressed concerns about the CAA exemption’s inadequacy in addressing the potential influx of people into Meghalaya and argue that the ILP is the only safeguard against this issue.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has warned both the central and state governments that if they do not act swiftly, the union will take matters into its own hands and enforce the ILP system in Meghalaya.

The KSU is fighting illegal immigration across the state and is seeking support from local indigenous communities to achieve this goal.

The union will block railway projects in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills unless the authorities implement a foolproof mechanism against the influx, insisting that ILP coverage must come first before discussing the railway projects.

Despite the Meghalaya Assembly passing a resolution for ILP in December 2019, the matter remains pending with the Union Home Ministry.

While awaiting a decision on the ILP, the state government recently stated the importance of strengthening the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to address concerns about the influx of people from Bangladesh.

The ILP is an official travel document that allows limited movement in certain regions, and individuals require it to travel to states like Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur.