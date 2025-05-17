Guwahati: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) and the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) are urgently demanding an independent judicial inquiry into the alleged suicide of Abiel Salchiana Ch Marak, a nursing student from Meghalaya who was studying at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, Manipur.

CoMSO chairman Roy Kupar Synrem voiced serious concerns over the sudden and unexplained nature of the death, highlighting potential critical legal and moral issues.

He suggested the young student may have tragically endured mental harassment, intense academic pressure, discriminatory treatment, and possible failures within the institution to provide adequate psychological and emotional support.

Synrem passionately argued that a lack of a transparent, impartial, and high-level investigation risks dismissing this heartbreaking incident as a mere statistic, representing a grave injustice.

He strongly proposed the immediate formation of an independent judicial commission of inquiry.

Synrem mentioned that the commission should be led by a sitting or retired High Court judge and include experts in law, forensics, and psychology to thoroughly investigate the true causes and contributing factors leading to the student’s untimely demise.

He asserted the absolute necessity of robust protection measures for witnesses, students, and whistleblowers, including guaranteed confidentiality, access to legal representation, and firm assurance against any form of institutional retaliation.

Furthermore, the GSU has called upon the RIMS administration to fully cooperate with the investigation and to immediately suspend any individuals implicated in the matter pending the outcome of the inquiry.