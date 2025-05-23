Shillong: Eight dynamic startups from Meghalaya are currently in Vienna, making the state proud through their participation in Vienna UP 2025, which took place from May 8 to May 16, 2025. Organizers tout Vienna UP 2025 as one of Europe’s most diverse and forward-thinking startup festivals.

This goes on to prove the rising startup ecosystem of Meghalaya and how the government and PRIME Meghalaya have nurtured the entrepreneurial talent across the region.

The entrepreneurs who are representing various sectors have joined more than 90 startups, including investors, and innovators for a weeklong iconic event celebrating bold ideas and scalable impact.

The Vienna Business Agency organized Vienna UP 2025, and 45 program partners hosted the event.

This event exposed participants to Vienna’s startup ecosystem and provided them with the opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs and investors from around the world.

On May 8th, ahead of their journey, Shri Conrad K Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister also met and interacted with the entrepreneurs and extended his best wishes while also commending their contribution to elevating the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the state in a global platform.

He commended the participants currently in Vienna, saying, “It fills me with great pride that ideas and innovations born from our hills are being showcased on a global stage.”

The fact that they could even reach such an international event speaks volumes regarding the diverse entrepreneurial spirit of Meghalaya and its cultural richness.

This is not only a personal achievement for them, but a celebration for the entire state.

The world is getting a view into the new, vibrant Meghalaya – one that is bold, creative and ready to lead.”PRIME Meghalaya has been having an impactful role to play in the entrepreneurial journey of these entrepreneurs whom they have been handholding through incubation, mentoring and funding.

European stakeholders, interested in ethically handmade and culturally relevant products, have already noticed their innovations, which represent Meghalaya’s rich heritage and indigenous products.

Some products including Eri silk textiles, handcrafted goods, as well as traditional beverages have gone down well with the stakeholders, participants and investors alike.

Entrepreneurs of Meghalaya are showing immense promise in producing the kind of environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative products that consumers are seeking.

The eight entrepreneurs from Meghalaya are not only presenting their businesses but are also ambassadors of the creative development and entrepreneurial spirit of the state.

The participation of these startups in the Vienna UP 2025, will provide them with valuable global insights, broaden their perspectives, open avenues for cross-country collaborations and accelerate their growth potential as well as exposure to global markets and meaningful impact on their ventures in Meghalaya.

It is also an opportunity to build relationships and learn from some of the innovative minds in the startup world, as well as an inspiration to empowering more youth from the state to dream big and contribute to the growth and sustainability of Meghalaya’s economy.