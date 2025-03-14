Guwahati: Meghalaya government has reversed its stance on land acquisitions by the Meghalaya Investment Promotion Authority (MIPA) under the sustained public pressure and criticism from opposition leaders.

The State Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted an amendment to remove a section regarding the creation of land banks from the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, before passing the bill.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The reversal follows weeks of public outcry, with civil society groups and opposition leaders raising concerns about the potential misuse of land acquisition powers under the Act.

In introducing the amendment, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma acknowledged the public’s apprehensions. He explained that despite a previous amendment to Section 34 of the Act, concerns persisted, prompting the government to introduce a further amendment to address the public’s concerns.

“We are here to listen to the concerns of the people without compromising the broader objective of investment,” Sangma said. “Hence, we have moved this amendment to delete the words in Subsection 3 of Section 4, Clause 1, which states, and I quote, ‘Creation of land banks through direct purchase of land or other means.’”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He clarified that the deletion sends a clear message that MIPA will not engage in land purchases, land bank creation, or any system facilitating land transfer or leasing. Instead, MIPA will focus solely on investment facilitation, adhering to existing rules and laws to foster a conducive investment ecosystem.

“The chief minister added that there is significant scope for discussion and emphasized that the government will engage with stakeholders while formulating rules under the Act. He reiterated the bill’s primary purpose, stating, “As its name suggests, the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act is solely meant to promote and facilitate investment.”

MIPA is not here to buy or forcefully transfer land. There is no question of transferring land to any company or organization, which has been a major concern.”

The state government has also promised to consult all stakeholders, including various organizations, during the drafting of the rules for MIPFA 2024.