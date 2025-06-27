Shillong: Police have recovered a firearm and Rs 50,000 in cash in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, officials confirmed on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said that the recovery was made during a vehicle search. “A weapon was seized yesterday, including a gun with ammunition and Rs 50,000 in cash. These were found inside a vehicle. Since we have the accused in police custody, further interrogation will be conducted,” SP Kharkongor told reporters.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He added that the two accused, Raj and Akash, revealed the location of the weapon during questioning. Police are also investigating the status of digital evidence. “We are planning to interrogate them further to determine whether the laptops allegedly used have been discarded or are hidden somewhere,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, in Gwalior, the eighth accused, Lokendra Singh Tomar, was produced in court and granted three-day transit remand. He is suspected of disposing of a pistol and a bag containing cash, as well as attempting to destroy other evidence in the case, Meghalaya Police confirmed.

Lokendra will be transported to Shillong via Indore, Delhi, and Guwahati, following a medical examination.

Rashid Khan, Officer-in-Charge of the concerned police station, stated: “After presenting Lokendra Kumar in court, a three-day transit remand was granted. Post-medical, he will be taken to Indore, then flown to Delhi, followed by Guwahati, and then transported to Shillong by road.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Prashant Sharma said the remand was based on evidence that Lokendra was involved in tampering with facts and misleading the investigation, as revealed during the interrogation of other accused.