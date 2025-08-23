Guwahati: In a major breakthrough against wildlife trafficking, the Dhemaji district police, under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, carried out a joint operation with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

They seized two elephant tusks weighing around 4.6 kg from Jonai’s Chiga village.

A Maruti car was intercepted and one person was arrested, police confirmed on Saturday.

A senior police official said, “This is a significant step towards curbing wildlife crime in Assam. Smugglers involved in ivory trade harm endangered animals and destroy our ecological balance. Strict legal action will follow.”

The accused is currently being interrogated to ascertain the wider network of ivory smugglers operating in the region.

An officer from the WCCB remarked, “Illegal ivory trade is often linked to organised crime and Assam remains vulnerable due to its proximity to international borders. Our goal is to dismantle these networks before they cause irreparable damage to wildlife.”

Assam is home to nearly 5,700 wild elephants, the second-largest population in India.

However, the species faces multiple threats rampant ivory poaching, habitat loss due to deforestation and human encroachment, and increasing human-elephant conflict in tea garden belts and agricultural lands.

Wildlife experts warn that continuous poaching could accelerate the decline of elephant populations in the state.

Wildlife researcher Anupam Dutta, explained, “Every tusk seized represents a lost elephant. Assam cannot afford to lose more of its giants, who play a crucial role in maintaining forest health and biodiversity.”

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious wildlife trade activities.

Assam Police has reiterated its commitment to act strictly against poachers and smugglers, ensuring that the state’s natural heritage remains protected.