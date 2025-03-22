Meghalaya: HC orders probe into police trainee's death to culminate by May 31

Guwahati: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the authority’s probe into the unnatural death of a police trainee from Assam, who was undergoing training at the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) in Umiam, Meghalaya, to culminate by May 31, 2025.

The writ petition follows the death of the trainee, which occurred on March 9, 2022.

According to reports, the trainee drowned in a swimming pool at the academy.

Conversely, the victim’s family, which filed the first information report (FIR), denies this claim.

The family of the victim argues that 29 policemen were present near the victim at the time of the incident. They denied the report and did not accept the theory of accidental drowning.

Following the incident, the petition calls for a thorough investigation, identification of the accused, framing of charges, and a swift criminal trial.

However, counsel representing the police authorities informed the court that the investigation was still ongoing.

A single bench led by Chief Justice IP Mukerji is in disbelief that, the authorities’ probe remains incomplete even after three years, which prevents the filing of a charge sheet.

Moreover, the court directed the authority to conclude the investigation by May 31, 2025, with the charge sheet filed before the trial court.

The trial court will then proceed in accordance with the law and as expeditiously as its schedule permits, the court stated.