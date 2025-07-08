Arunachal Jobs NERIST Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Lecturer in the Department of Forestry in 2025. North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) is a science and technology oriented higher education institute. The institute is in Nirjuli, Itanagar, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It came into being in 1984. It is a deemed-to-be-university, autonomous and under the Ministry of Education, Government of India (formerly MHRD) . The institute is under management of a Board of Management, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Education, GoI, the eight beneficiary states of the North Eastern region, AICTE and educationists. The state governor of Arunachal Pradesh is the de facto head of the highest body, NERIST Society, which consists of education ministers of all North Eastern States.

Name of post : Guest Lecturer in Department of Forestry

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Forestry with NET/Ph.D. as per UGC Norms

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1500.00 per lecture subject to a

maximum of Rs. 50,000.00 per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Selection Procedure : Applicants must report for a walk-in-interview at the Office of the HoD,

Forestry Department, NERIST, Nirjuli-791109, Arunachal Pradesh by 9:30 AM on 16/07/2025.

How to apply :

Interested candidates with bright academic careers may send their brief Biodata, testimonials along with supported documents of academic records (marks sheets, degree certificate, NET certificate, PhD, etc.) in advance to e-Mail ID [email protected].

Last date for sending Biodata/CV through e-mail is 12th July 2025.

Candidates may appear before the selection committee along with a Biodata, testimonials and original documents in support of his/her candidature

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here