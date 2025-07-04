Guwahati: The family of Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has decided not to appoint any legal counsel for her until they are able to speak with her directly.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sonam’s brother Govind Raghuvanshi said he has been receiving multiple calls from lawyers offering to take up her case. “I’ve been getting calls from 10 to 15 lawyers, offering to handle everything. But I’ve asked them all to wait,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Govind reiterated that the family has not hired or contacted any legal representative yet. “As I’ve said before, we haven’t hired any lawyer, nor are we looking for one. We’ll make that decision only after speaking with Sonam.”

He added that they are refraining from meeting her while the police investigation is ongoing. “It wouldn’t be right to meet her while the investigation is underway. But I want to speak to her once it is over,” he said.

Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, a couple from Indore, had traveled to Meghalaya in late May for their honeymoon. The two went missing on May 23, and Raja’s mutilated body was later found in a deep gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2. Sonam was located days later near a roadside eatery along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway in Uttar Pradesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sonam, along with four others — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha (her alleged lover), and Anand Kurmi — has been arrested in connection with Raja’s murder. So far, eight people have been taken into custody in the case.

Govind also responded to reports that Raja’s family wants to perform a pind daan — a Hindu last rite — for Sonam. He said his family respects and supports the decision.

In an earlier statement made in June, Govind publicly condemned Sonam’s alleged actions, stating, “Based on the evidence available so far, I am 100% sure she committed the murder. All the accused are linked to Raj Kushwaha. We have severed all ties with Sonam. I sincerely apologise to Raja’s family.”