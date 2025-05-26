Guwahati: The Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) has urged the Meghalaya government to approve monitoring check gates to curb significant revenue loss from illegal mineral transportation to cement factories in East Jaintia Hills.

During a recent presentation to Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, JHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Thombor Shiwat proposed establishing monitoring check gates at the entrance of every cement plant within the council’s jurisdiction.

Shiwat assured that any such gates would adhere strictly to the terms and conditions outlined in the No Objection Certificates (NOC) issued to each cement factory.

He cited that the move will track the supply and import of both major and minor minerals to cement plants.

He said that the check gates will monitor and control the destruction of forests and the environment, including the illegal supply of logs and timber, and will serve as a checkpoint for trading licenses, non-tribal employee service licenses, and to prevent professional tax evasion.

In addition to the check gates, CEM Thombor Shiwat also stated the critical need for Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) to be brought under the purview of the Finance Commission of India.

He noted that the ADCs currently lack this coverage, severely limiting their financial resources and hindering their ability to undertake major developmental projects.

“Inclusion of the Autonomous District Council within the purview of Finance Commission of India will be of great help to improve the financial position of the Council to implement various developmental activities in the Sixth Schedule areas,” Shiwat stated.

Shiwat added that this would necessitate an amendment to Article 280(3) of the Constitution of India.

Furthermore, JHADC has appealed to the Meghalaya government to vigorously pursue this matter with the Central Government, aiming to bolster the financial autonomy and developmental capacity of the region.