Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or jobs in NERIE Shillong Meghalaya.

North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of technical and non-technical personnel on contractual basis for fixed tenure.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification : MA / MSc / MPhil / PhD

Age limit- Below 40 years (as on the last date of filling up the application)- (Relaxation as per GOI norms)

Remuneration:

NET/PhD : Rs. 37,000/- p.m

Non-NET: Rs. 35,000/- p.m

Name of post : Engineer Grade-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor degree in Engineering with specialization in Electronics, Communication or Information Technology

Experience: Three years of relevant experience in reputed organizations/industry, active engagement with operations and maintenance of relevant hardware and software /TV & Radio broadcast equipments

Age Limit : Not more than 45 yrs/in case of retired not more than 62 years (Relaxation as per GoI norms)

Remuneration: Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Producer Grade-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Degree in Mass Communication from a recognized University

OR

Degree in any discipline with Diploma from recognized Institute in Mass Communication or equivalent

Experience : Three years’ experience in production of film or TV Programme in direction/ film

or TV Production

Age Limit : Not more than 45 yrs in case of retired not more than 62 years (Relaxation as per Gol norms)

Remuneration: Rs. 42,000/- per month

Name of post : Producer Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor degree in Mass Communication/ Journalism from a recognized University/ Institute or Bachelor’s degree in any subject with a Diploma in Mass Communication/

Journalism from a recognized University.

Experience : Two years work experience in TV Production

Age Limit : Not more than 45 years/ not more than 65 years in case of retired person from

government organization.

Remuneration: Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Cameraman Grade-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in media production and management/ Mass Communication/ or in any discipline and Diploma from a recognized institute where the course of studies includes the critical aspect of still photography, videography, cinematography and film production or

performing arts.

Experience : Three years’ practical experience in different aspects of motion picture photography such as shooting, developing, printing, editing, dubbing, sound recording, including three years’

experience of handling still and movie cameras / video cameras and film production / educational video programme production.

Age limit : Not more than 45 years/ not more than 65 years in case of retired person from government organization.

Remuneration: Rs. 42,000/- per month

Name of post : Video Editor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

PG in Mass Communication and Journalism with 55% marks

OR

Graduate with 55% marks and PG diploma in Video Editing with 55% marks

Experience : 1-year experience in relevant field

Age limit : Not more than 45 years/ not more than 65 years in case of retired person from government organization.

Remuneration: Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Computer Typist

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : 12th Pass/ Graduate. Knowledge of Computer Application and Knowledge of typing (Hindi/English/ Urdu). Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m in Hindi/Urdu

Selection Procedure :

Interested & eligible candidates should report between 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on 08th July to 10th July, 2025 at NERIE, Shillong, Umiam, Ri-Bhoi District, Meghalaya- 793103

How to apply :

The candidates will have to submit duly filled-up application form only in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of testimonials, experience certificate and one copy passport size photograph on the date of interview. The originals documents to be brought mandatorily for verification, failing which the candidate will not be allowed to attend the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here