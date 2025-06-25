Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Physics. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India. The vision of NIT Meghalaya is to be a Centre of Excellence vibrant with academic activities and bubbling with youthful creative energy, making significant contribution to the World of Knowledge and Technology and to the Development of the State, the Region and the Nation.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Physics

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : PhD (completed or also thesis submitted) in Physics

Salary : The selected candidate may altogether be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 50,000/- per month or as per the institute rule. No other emoluments, medical reimbursement, allowances are applicable. No pension/gratuity etc. is applicable. Free hostel accommodation on a shared basis will be provided, if required.

How to apply :

Interested candidates need to fill in the required data in the attached application form. The duly filled application form must also be submitted in soft copy along with the scanned copies of original documents mentioned in the application form, published paper (if any), etc. for verification. The interview will be conducted in online mode.

An incomplete form shall also not be considered for shortlisting, and the criteria for shortlisting shall be as per the institute’s requirements and norms.

The duly filled application form should altogether be sent to email id: [email protected]. The subject of the email should be “Application for Guest Faculty in Physics”. The last date to submit the application form via email is 15th July 2025 (5 pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here