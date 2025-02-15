Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in BRDC Shillong Meghalaya.

Bio-Resources Development Centre (BRDC) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Quality Manager. Bio Resources Development Centre is a registered institution under the Meghalaya Society Registration Act XII of 1983 under the Department of Planning, Govt. of Meghalaya. It became operational during the year 2003. The registered office of the BRDC is located at 5 ½ Mile, Upper Shillong. The mandate of the Centre is “Availing biotechnological opportunities and appropriating/ customizing such technologies into meaningful knowledge resources to conserve and sustainably use biological resources for promoting multiple livelihoods and local green economy.” BRDC as an R&D Institution is promoting sustainable green technologies to the farming communities through training and also capacity building to the farmers across the State of Meghalaya, promote indigenous system of Medicine through value addition of herbal medicines, documentation of Traditional Knowledge and practices in the state and promote conservation of indigenous orchids, horticultural and agricultural crops through tissue culture techniques. Other programmes include R&D and also production of biofertilisers to ensure availability of bio-inputs for various agricultural and horticultural crops, Seed saving initiative for food security is being carried out for indigenous/ local/ heirloom seeds. These programmes and also initiatives have made many transformative impacts on various stakeholders of the State. The Centre is also the state organic certifying agency and it is the authorized Regional Council for PGS-India Certification programme under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India.

Name of post : Quality Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ Food Technology/Food Science/ Pharmacy/Chemistry and other related Fields.

Experience :

Experience in Quality & Safety Parameters including Chemical, Microbiological and Molecular Testing in Food Matrices as per ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

The candidate must have knowledge of the Quality Management System in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017

Demonstrate proficiency in basic computer applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Salary : Negotiable

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 18 years or more than 32 years of age as on 01.01.2025. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 (five) years for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, OBC and PWD candidates. There is no age limit for those who are already in Government service or statutory bodies, etc.

How to apply :

Candidates may submit the duly filled in applications with credentials altogether on or before the 6th March, 2025 through the link https://forms.gle/iqFZS6j7LAdiXuXEA

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here