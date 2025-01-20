Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and paramedical positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Manager (Finance and Accounts) and Counselling / Clinical Psychologist on contract basis.

Name of post : Manager (Finance and Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-10, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 56,100/-

Qualification : Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India

Experience : Post qualification work experience of minimum 8 years Finance and Accounting in

Govt./PSU or equivalent in Industry.

Age Limit : 50 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Name of post : Counselling / Clinical Psychologist

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Consolidated remuneration of Rs 45,000/- per month

Qualification : Master’s degree in clinical / counselling psychology with at least 55% marks from a reputed and recognized Institute/University

Experience : Minimum 5 years of similar work experience in Academic Institutions, Govt./PSU etc. with fluency in Hindi & English languages

Age Limit : 45 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement.

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria may apply online through the Recruitment Portal in the Institute website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/careers

The Last date for Submission of Online Application is 16 February 2025

All candidates are required to print out the Online Application Form submitted in the Recruitment Portal and forward the same along with the following Self-Attested Documents:

(i) Payment Receipt (Note: Not Required for Women Candidate and Person with Disabilities)

(ii) Proof of Date of Birth

(iii) Caste Certificate (if belonging to SC, ST, NC-OBC category)

(iv) Educational Qualification Certificates

(v) Mark Sheets

(vi) Experience Certificates

(vii) 1 (one) recent passport size photograph with Full Name written at the back of the Photo.

(viii) Note: Candidates already in Government Service are required to forward the Online Application Form and Documents through Proper Channel or Submit NOC (No Objection Certificate) during Interview.

The above Documents should reach the “Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Shillong, Umsawli, Shillong –793018, Meghalaya” in a Sealed Envelope to be Superscribed “Application for post of ______” on or before 22 February 2025

Application Fees :

Application fee for each post is as per the rates prescribed below:

a) Rs. 400/- (including GST) for General candidates

b) Rs. 200/- (including GST) for SC/ST and OBC candidates

c) Women Candidates and Person with Disabilities are exempted from payment of application fee

Application fee is non-refundable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here