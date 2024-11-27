Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or jobs in JNV South Garo Hills Meghalaya.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) South Garo Hills Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Matron purely on Contract basis for the session 2024-25 to look after the Welfare of the Girls Students altogether in the Vidyalaya Hostel.

Name of post : Matron

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Class X pass

The post is for only Female candidates which include widows or also divorcees and the appointment will be purely contract basis for the session 2024-25.

Preference shall however be given to the candidates of war widows, widows of Govt. Servants who have died in harness and ladies without encumbrances.

Salary : Daily wages rate by the Central Govt. or the State Govt. /UT whichever is higher excluding vacations/breaks

Age Limit : Between 35 to 55 years of age as on 30/11/2024

Job Roles :

To take care of the girls students like of foster mother and discharge others duties & Responsibility as per NVS guidelines. She will be accommodated along with the Girls Students at Dormitory only

How to apply :

Candidates may download the application form from the school website https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/nvs-school/SOUTH-GARO-HILLS/en/home/ as

well as application form can be collected from the Vidyalaya office during office hour on cost of

Rs.50/- (Fifty only)

Applicants must then submit the filled up application form along with relevant documents to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Vill: Ampanggre, P.O: Panda, Distt. : South Garo Hills, Meghalaya, PIN-794102

Last date for submission of applications is December 1, 2024

Date, place and time of interview will altogether be intimated later after Verification of documents.

Interested candidates can attend the WALK IN INTERVIEW at their own cost with all documents strictly as per the direction given in the application form. Candidates should familiarize themselves with the duties and responsibilities of the post before attending the interview attending the interview does not confirm any candidate’s selection or appointment to the said post. Any query contact-8638104310.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here