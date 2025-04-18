Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Lady Keane College Shillong Meghalaya.

Lady Keane College Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor in Computer Science. Lady Keane College came into being altogether during the British rule in 19. It plays a major role in the field of women’s education in the North- Eastern region of India. With a legacy of over eight decades of eventful existence, the College has to its credit a record of very distinguished service aiming to the cause of uplift and empowerment of women through the spread of liberal education. The institution today, in many ways, is synonymous with the socio-economic transformation taking place in the region and beyond. Its commitment to quality found its stamp of approval from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC), Bengaluru. The founding fathers emphasized upon the essence and quality of education to be imparted by this prestigious College in the following words: The Institution shall be equipped with the necessary facilities to make our women useful and helpful members of the society’ capable of taking part in activities related to the moral, social intellectual, physical and economic development of the community at large. The College offers four programmes of Degree Courses altogether in Bachelor of Arts; Bachelor of Science; Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management; Bachelor of Computer Applications. Certificate and Diploma Courses designed to give the students an edge in the job market, are also offered.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Computer Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations, 2018.

Age limit: As per State Government rules

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed application format along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents altogether.

Applicants should send it to Lady Keane College, Secretariat Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya-793001

Last date of receiving applications: May 10, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here