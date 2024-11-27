Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Manager (Loan Officer), on behalf of LIFCOM, a credit lending agency Govt of Meghalaya. The MBDA (Meghalaya Basin Development Authority) was set up in April, 2012. It is under management of Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya. The MBDA found that natural resources and river basins provide ideal opportunities for providing multi-livelihoods to people in the rural areas. It is no secret that the poorer sections of the rural community hardly gets a stake in the village economy. They are often left out of the loop of development and this made them suffer altogether to the brink of impoverishment. For mere survival, they have had to exploit the environment around them to eke out a bare subsistence. They have barely been able to voice the grievances that they have to live with each day. MBDA seeks out to redress these problems and lend a voice to those that have not been heard. Not only is the MBDA concerned with poverty alleviation but in order to achieve this it must make sure that it done without degradation to the environment. A livelihood thus comprises the capabilities, assets (including both material and social resources), and activities required for a means of living. A livelihood is sustainable when it can cope with and recover from stresses and shocks and maintain or enhance its capabilities and assets both now and in the future, while not undermining the natural resource base.

Name of post : Manager (Loan Officer)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 4

Qualification: Masters degree in Commerce, Business Administration, Economics, or a related field.

Desired Experience: Minimum 5 years of work experience in microfinance, banking or any related domain is preferred.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Knowledge of the agricultural value chain and rural credit systems is an advantage.

Essential Skills:

Thorough understanding of lending regulations, compliance requirements, and industry best practices. Proficiency in assessing creditworthiness, analyzing financial statements, and evaluating loan applications Expertise in identifying, mitigating, and managing loan related risks effectively altogether Experience with loan management software, etc and proficient in computer knowledge like Word Processing, Spread Sheets and also Power Point Presentation, etc Ability to resolve conflicts, handle challenges, and also make data-driven decisions promptly.

Requirement: Ability to maintain a calm and also positive attitude and to work productively with heavy workloads, competing priorities, complex problems and tight guidelines

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 39000/-

Also Read : 7 Beautiful Flowers of winter season in North East India

Age Limit: Upto 45 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the Google Form link

https://forms.gle/yEp5LJ6FEMVmpMBU8

Last date for receipt of applications is 06th December 2024 (upto 05:00PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here