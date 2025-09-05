Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant positions or jobs in MPSC Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2-2025 for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Public Prosecutor under the Directorate of Prosecution and also Liaison Officer in the Office of the Additional Resident Commissioner, Meghalaya House, Mumbai under General Administration (A) Department and Sub-Inspector of Supply in the Directorate of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Public Prosecutor under the Directorate of Prosecution

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Degree in Law from a recognized University.

Pay Scale : Level 15 of Revised Pay Structure

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Liaison Officer in the Office of the Additional Resident Commissioner, Meghalaya House, Mumbai under General Administration (A) Department

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University

Pay Scale : Level 12 of Revised Pay Structure

Also Read : Netizens in splits over the remake of Sonu Nigam’s Indipop hit Bijuria

Name of post : Sub-Inspector of Supply in the Directorate of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University

Pay Scale : Level 8 of Revised Pay Structure

How to apply :

Candidates are to apply and submit their applications through online mode only by clicking on the

“Online Application” icon appearing in the MPSC website viz. http://www.mpsc.meghalaya.gov.in

On-line Applications will be received up to 17:00 hrs on the 4th October, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here