Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in NAM East Khasi Hills Meghalaya.

The Office of the District Medical & Health Officer Cum Member Secretary, under the National Ayush Mission (NAM), East Khasi Hills District Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Ayush Medical Officer Cum Community Health Officer (Ayurvedic Physician) on a contractual basis at Sonatola Ayush Health and Wellness Centre (AHWC) and whereas the extension of their service will be based on the performance. Ministry of Ayush launched the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM) on 15.09.2014 for implementing through States/UTs. The vision of NAM is to provide cost effective and equitable Ayush health care throughout the country by improving access to the services.

Name of post : Ayush Medical Officer Cum Community Health Officer (Ayurvedic Physician)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Candidates should possess a Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from any

recognised University.

b) Candidate should have a valid Registration License from any recognised State Ayurveda Council/ Board.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Remuneration : As per the Norms of the Ayushman Bharat AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres Operational Guidelines of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, New Delhi

Upper Age Limit : Upper age limit is 32 years, relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on the 24th January 2025 at 3:00pm

The venue is at the office of the District Medical & Health Officer, East Khasi Hills, Shillong

How to apply :

Applicants should submit application in a prescribed standard form with self-attested copies of all the documents/ testimonials with the recent passport size photograph duly attested during the time of registration which shall start from 9:30 AM-11:30 AM on the same day. They must also produce the Documents/ Certificates in original at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here