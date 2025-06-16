Meghalaya Jobs NECTAR Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical jobs in NECTAR Meghalaya in 2025.

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers, Experts and Technicians in 2025.

Name of post : Agri Marketing Expert (FPO Project)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: MBA in Agribusiness Management or equivalent from a recognized

University/Institute

Essential Experience: 3+ years of relevant experience in Agribusiness/ Agri. Marketing/ Value

Chain Development including Post Harvest Management and working with FPOs/Large Farmers

groups etc.

Desirable Experience: Working experience in projects in the field of agriculture/horticulture

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Social Mobilization (FPO Project)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate in Rural Development/Social Work or Graduate with Diploma

in Rural Development/Social Work from a recognized University/Institute

Essential Experience: 3+ years relevant experience in mobilization of farmers, field demonstrations,

organizing village level meetings etc.

Desirable Experience: Experience on mobilization of farmers or involved directly in the field of

agriculture. Working experience in projects being implemented in Arunachal Pradesh.

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Upper Age Limit: 30 years

Name of post : Manager (Honey Mission Project)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master’s degree in agriculture/ or allied from any Govt. recognized university/institution

Essential Experience: Minimum 3 years of management experience in food processing/ agriculture sector. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA in Agribusiness Management or its equivalent.

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Upper age limit: 35 years

Name of post : Lab Technician (Honey Mission Project)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: Bachelor’s degree in food processing/ agriculture or allied from any Govt.

recognized university/institution

Essential Experience: Minimum 1 year of working experience in lab management/ testing and analysis of food products.

Salary : Rs. 16500/- per month

Upper age limit: 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nectar.org.in/career/

Last date of submission of application is 30-06-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here