Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in NEHU Meghalaya in 2025.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Staff and Field Assistant in the MBMA-SLM funded project “Hiring of services of R&D organization(s) for eradicating/controlling diseases in Ginger Crop including that caused by Fusarium oxysporum” under Prof SR Joshi as Principal Investigator in the Department of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics in 2025. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. The objectives of the University, as laid down in the act, are “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit; to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-eastern region, and in particular, the intellectual, academic and cultural advancement.” The jurisdiction of the University extended originally to the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland and the erstwhile Union Territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. With the establishment of the Nagaland University on 6th September 1994, the jurisdiction of NEHU ceased over Nagaland. Likewise with the establishment of the Mizoram University the jurisdiction of NEHU over Mizoram also ceased from June, 2001. Arunachal Pradesh has its own university. However the North-Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology located in Arunachal Pradesh is affiliated to NEHU.

Name of post : Research Staff

No. of posts : 2

Qualifications: M.Sc in Biotechnology/Microbiology, preferably with experience in working with biofertilizers and biopesticides

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Class X with experience also of working in Microbiology Laboratory

Stipend: As per project norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview at Department of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong – 793 022, Meghalaya, on 25th June 2025 (Wednesday) at 2.30 PM.

How to apply :

Interested applicants must appear for walk-in interview altogether with their certificates/ testimonials in original and self-attested formats.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here