Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NERIE Shillong Meghalaya.

North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Librarian purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master Degree in Library & Information Science with at least 55% marks from any recognized University/ Institution. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, candidates should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET)/SLET in the relevant subject for Assistant Professor conducted by the UGC/CSIR or any other agency accredited by the UGC. Exemption, if any, to be provided will be strictly as per guidelines issued by MHRD, GOI and UGC to persons who have obtained a Ph.D Degree in accordance with the standards prescribed by the UGC under University Grants Commission (Minimum standards and procedures for award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degree) regulation, 2009. Minimum working experience of 2 years in Libraries in digital environment.

Desirable Qualification:

PG Diploma in Library Automation and Digitization; Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application (PGDCA) or equivalent; knowledge of Integrated Library Management System (ILMS)

software preferably KOHA; knowledge of Creation and Maintenance of Digital Repositories using

OSS, preferably D-Space; knowledge of Metadata Creation using International Standards; Evidence

of experience of the above indicated jobs.

Salary : Rs. 45000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th December 2024 at NERIE Shillong.

Reporting time is from 9 AM to 10 AM

How to apply :

Candidates will have to submit duly filled-up application form only in the prescribed format

along with self-attested copies of testimonials, experience certificate and one copy passport size

photograph on the date of interview.

They must also bring the originals for verification, failing which the candidate may not be allowed to attend the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here