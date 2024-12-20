Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Meghalaya (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the following research project “DEWS – Drought Early Warning System.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates with an M.Tech / M.E. in Satellite, Remote Sensing, AI, Data science, microelectronics, or related disciplines with experience in python or satellite data analysis

Or

M.Sc. with valid GATE / NET qualification. M.Sc in Physics/ Statistics/ Electronics/ Data Science/ MCA/ Computer science

Or

GATE-qualified candidates with a B.Tech. / B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engineering or related disciplines.

Knowledge of python tools is preferable.

Mere possession of the minimum qualification does not guarantee an invitation to the interview. The authority reserves the right to accept or reject any or all applications without assigning any reason thereof. No TA/DA shall be paid to candidates for attending the interview and / or joining the position.

Fellowship : Fellowship will be @ INR 37000/- p.m., plus 8% HRA. The fellowship is available for a maximum period of 3 years / until the end of the project. Candidates will get to pursue a PhD as per the institute norms.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th January 2025 at 11 AM in Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NIT Meghalaya, Sohra Campus or Bijni Complex Shillong

How to apply :

Candidates may send a soft PDF copy of the duly filled-up application form, age proof certificate, 10th, 12th, and highest qualification-degree certificates, and mark sheets in a merged format single PDF via email to Dr. Shubhankar Majumdar at [email protected].

The email’s subject should be “Application for JRF Position (NAVIC Project) in the Department of ECE” before attending the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here