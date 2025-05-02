Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Assistant (FA) position in the following research project: – 6G Standardization: Critical Data Transmission (Remote location data) during Natural Calamity for North-eastern Region in India. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India. Its vision is to be a Centre of Excellence vibrant with academic activities and bubbling with youthful creative energy, making significant contribution to the World of Knowledge and Technology and to the Development of the State, the Region and the Nation.

Name of post : Field Assistant (FA)

No. of posts : 2

Fellowship : Monthly emoluments will be @ Rs. 20,000/- p.m. + 8% H.R.A. The fellowship is available until the end of the project.

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates with a B.Sc. with Science background

Or

Candidates with 3 years Diploma in Engineering and Technology

How to apply :

Candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and also experience should apply in the attached format. The application deadline is May 18th, 2025 till 05:00 P.M.

A soft PDF copy of the duly filled-up application form, age proof certificate, 10th, 12th, and highest qualification-degree certificates, and also mark sheets must be sent (in a merged format single PDF) via email to Dr. Prabir Kumar Saha ([email protected]) cc to Dr. Shubhankar Majumdar ([email protected]) and the email’s subject should be “Application for Field Assistant Position (TTDF Project) in the Department of ECE”.

The shortlisted candidate will altogether be intimated for the interview/examination

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here