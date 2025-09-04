Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Thursday officially launched its Autumn Calendar 2025, featuring a range of festivals, international events, and cultural showcases aimed at promoting tourism and local talent.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the festivals are strategic investments that boost tourism, generate jobs, and strengthen the local economy.

“These events are not expenses but opportunities to empower communities and create sustainable growth,” he added.

A key highlight is the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, which will host daily music sessions across the state. Since its inception, the project has featured over 7,750 artists in 13,000 shows, generating 175 salaried jobs for crew members and coordinators.

The Autumn Calendar includes major events such as the Megha Kayak Festival (Oct 14–18) in Ri-Bhoi district, the Ahor 4×4 Off-Road Challenge (Oct 23–25), the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival at JN Stadium, the Shillong Literary Festival (Nov 20–22), the Me·gong Festival (Nov 28–29), and the Winter Tales Festival (Dec 11–13).

Local artists will also participate in international events, including the North-East India Festival in Singapore and the World Expo in Osaka, Japan.

The government highlighted the economic benefits of the initiatives, noting that in 2024, an expenditure of Rs 23.50 crore yielded Rs 133.42 crore in returns, showcasing the transformative potential of cultural tourism in Meghalaya.