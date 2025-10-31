Guwahati: Meghalaya made an important move in higher technical education with the start of the first academic session at the Shillong Government College of Engineering in Mawlai.

This is the state’s first government engineering college.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the session and called it an important moment for Meghalaya’s progress in education and technology. He said the state is becoming an IT hub in the Northeast, with support from projects like the second phase of the Shillong IT Park and the Tura IT Park.

He also spoke about Meghalaya’s recent partnership with global technology company NVIDIA. Sangma said such collaborations will create new opportunities for young people and help grow the state’s digital economy.

Talking to the students, he encouraged them to “dream big” and take an active part in shaping Meghalaya’s development.

At the same time, the foundation was laid for new infrastructure at Shillong Polytechnic.

The new RCC building will have workshops, laboratories, an examination centre, smart classrooms, and facilities for the faculty.