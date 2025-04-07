Guwahati: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has decided to continue its re-evaluation system for SSLC answer scripts while implementing stricter guidelines to protect the integrity of the process.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, candidates can apply for re-evaluation but are now prohibited from releasing photocopies of their re-evaluated answer sheets to the press.

To ensure transparency, MBoSE has set a five-working-day window from the result declaration date for students to request photocopies of their answer scripts. The Board will not accept any applications beyond this period.

Students requesting photocopies must sign an undertaking promising complete confidentiality.

The notification stated that candidates must not disclose photocopies to the press or take any actions that could harm the Board’s reputation.

Any breach of this undertaking will lead to the cancellation of the candidate’s examination and render their results null and void.

The notification also outlined the fees for these services: Rs 700 per subject for obtaining photocopies and Rs 1,500 per subject for re-evaluating answer scripts.

Additionally, MBoSE clarified that changes in marks after re-evaluation will not affect the official merit list.

“Despite any changes in marks that could impact the First Twenty Candidates in the Merit List and the Highest Marks declared in the final result, the First Twenty Candidates and the Highest Marks will remain as announced when the results were declared,” the notification stated.