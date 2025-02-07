Meghalaya: Mendipathar Railway Station unloads first freight rake

Guwahati: The Mendipathar Railway Station in Garo Hills, Meghalaya, has successfully unloaded its first freight rake, marking a major milestone in railway logistics for the Northeastern state.

The freight rake, consisting of 21 wagons carrying food grains for the Food Corporation of India, arrived at the station on Tuesday and was unloaded promptly.

Operational since 2014, Mendipathar Railway Station is equipped with four lines and a goods circulating area, making it an ideal hub for freight movement to Meghalaya.

Railway officials said this development is expected to boost the local economy and facilitate the smooth movement of essential commodities in the region.

Meanwhile, the state capital, Shillong, remains the only capital city in India without a railway line, due to ongoing opposition from local stakeholders.

Recently, the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced an allocation of Rs 10,440 crore for the development of railway infrastructure in the Northeast, but Shillong’s railway project remains in limbo until the state government can convince stakeholders to come on board.