Guwahati: Former NPP state president and Rajya Sabha MP WR Kharlukhi criticized former Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh’s recent remarks about the late PA Sangma, calling them a sign of ‘frustration’ following his removal from office.

Kharlukhi described Singh as “a frustrated man” and expressed pity for him, asserting that Singh’s comments were born out of anger over losing his position as Chief Minister. “There is nothing substantial in what he is saying.

The late P.A. Sangma was a patriotic Indian,” said Kharlukhi, who had worked closely with the late leader.

Kharlukhi responded to questions about why Biren Singh had resorted to social media to accuse PA Sangma and his son, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, of wrongdoing.

“He was in power for so long but failed to govern effectively and restore peace in his state. What is he talking about?” Kharlukhi remarked, taking aim at Singh’s inability to govern.

Regarding the NPP’s demand for an apology from Singh, Kharlukhi dismissed it, saying, “PA Sangma’s stature is incomparable. I don’t think Biren Singh even understands the meaning of the word ‘apology.’ If he can speak like this against a towering figure of the Northeast, it’s clear he doesn’t know what the word means.”

When asked if Singh’s outburst was related to the potential joining of seven Kuki MLAs in Manipur to the NPP, Kharlukhi stated that he was no longer involved in such party-level matters.

The controversy ignited a new political storm on social media between Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Biren Singh.

The dispute began when Conrad Sangma strongly objected to a post by Singh, which he felt unfairly implicated his late father, PA Sangma, in the ethnic conflicts in the Northeast, including Manipur.

The exchange on social media exposed growing political tensions in the region, with Singh accusing Sangma of using Manipur’s turmoil for political gain.