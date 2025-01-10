Shillong: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has issued a strong condemnation against Vice Chancellor Prof. P.S. Shukla, accusing him of interfering in the smooth functioning of the university despite being on leave.

In a press release, NEHUTA alleged that Prof. Shukla, who is facing pressure from the university community for his removal, is abusing his powers and attempting to disrupt official proceedings.

“Despite being advised to go on leave by authorities, Prof. Shukla is reportedly representing the University in some official meetings, which is a gross impropriety and violation of University Act and Statute,” the release stated.

NEHUTA further criticized Prof. Shukla for his “dictatorial motive” and his attempts to “impose his ego” on the university.

The association also pointed to several instances of mismanagement and irregularities during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor, including the appointment of “unqualified and unfit people” in key positions and violations of university rules.

“Mismanagement of every kind, appointments of unqualified and unfit people in key posts, dubbed by Associations as anti-tribal anti-local and all other insensible serial violations of University Act, Statutes and Ordinances accumulating into chaos and disparagement of accountability, fairness, transparency, equality and above all created academic, administrative and financial mismanagement in order to cause huge damage to the reputation and credibility of NEHU,” the release stated.

NEHUTA expressed concern that Prof. Shukla’s actions are aimed at sabotaging the university from outside and causing maximum damage.

The association emphasized that his “vindictive sabotaging acts” will only make him more accountable as his misdeeds are currently under investigation.