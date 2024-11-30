Shillong: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) in Meghalaya has thrown down the gauntlet to Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, demanding that he provide evidence to support the allegations he made against the association.

In a rebuttal submitted to the Secretary of Higher Education, Government of India, NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma accused Prof Shukla of attempting to shift the blame for the current crisis at NEHU onto the association, as well as other stakeholders, including students and faculty members.

NEHUTA condemned Shukla’s statements as “irresponsible” and alleged that they were made with the intention of defaming the association and other stakeholders.

The association also questioned Shukla’s academic credentials, citing concerns over his appointment as Vice Chancellor, which they claim was a “political appointment” that overlooked more qualified candidates.

Kma alleged that Shukla has consistently undermined the contributions of NEHU faculty members, despite claiming credit for the university’s QS ranking.

He also accused Shukla of failing to invest in academic and research initiatives, instead paying “lip service” to these areas.

The NEHUTA president attributed the university’s declining NIRF ranking to Shukla’s “gross mismanagement” of the university’s affairs.

He also criticized Shukla’s decision to reward an underperforming individual with a second term as Dean of the School of Social Sciences, overlooking more qualified professors.