Guwahati: Despite facing significant economic challenges, Meghalaya has emerged as one of India’s top 10 happiest states and Union Territories, according to the Indian Happiness Index Report released by HappyPlus Consulting.

The state, which holds the second-highest position on the national poverty index, landed in 10th place for happiness—highlighting a striking contrast between economic status and emotional well-being.

Meghalaya owes much of its positive ranking to its natural charm, from majestic waterfalls to peaceful, verdant landscapes.

The region’s dedication to preserving traditional art forms and cultural practices also plays a pivotal role in enhancing the overall happiness of its residents.

HappyPlus Consulting, a Mumbai-based firm specializing in well-being research, assessed happiness levels using various metrics including life satisfaction, emotional health, access to support systems, freedom of personal choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

Himachal Pradesh topped the list as the happiest state in the country. The report attributes this success to the region’s breathtaking scenery and the strong social bonds among its people.

The study suggests that individuals living in hilly regions often maintain close ties with nature, which significantly boosts their overall happiness.

“People here love living within and in harmony with nature, which greatly influences their well-being,” the report stated.

Mizoram claimed the second position, followed by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Gujarat, Sikkim, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Meghalaya.

Mizoram consistently performs well on the happiness index, thanks to its tight-knit communities and impressive literacy rate.

Punjab ranked fourth, with its colorful culture, religious inclusivity, agricultural achievements, and beloved cuisine contributing to its residents’ joy.

Gujarat, with its strong economic foundation and deep-rooted cultural heritage, secured fifth place. The state’s flourishing industries and a strong sense of unity further support its happiness levels.

Sikkim followed in sixth place, recognized for its serene environment and panoramic beauty. Puducherry, known for its calm coastal setting and spiritual legacy, came in seventh.

Arunachal Pradesh ranked eighth, drawing praise for its rich tribal traditions and lush rainforests.

Kerala took the ninth spot, with its high literacy rate, effective healthcare system, and abundant greenery playing a vital role in the population’s well-being.

The report also stated that India’s cultural and environmental diversity heavily influences the happiness rankings.

Key factors such as quality of life, communal support, financial stability, cultural engagement, and environmental sustainability shaped the outcomes.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest happiness score, reflecting challenges in socio-economic conditions.

HappyPlus Consulting, the organization behind the survey, was established by a team of experts in positive psychology and well-being research.

Their goal is to foster happiness and mental wellness through strategic initiatives across multiple sectors.