Guwahati: The Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 received two esteemed Gold Awards at the WOW Awards Asia 2025, winning in the categories of “Special Event of the Year – Government/Organisation” and “Festival of the Year.” These honors recognize the festival’s outstanding achievements in experiential marketing, live entertainment, and event management.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh shared the announcement in a press conference, applauding everyone who contributed to the festival’s success.

These awards represent an important achievement in Meghalaya’s cultural scene, highlighting the state’s distinctive appeal and vibrant energy.

Now a hallmark event, the Cherry Blossom Festival attracts visitors from all over India and abroad. Its lively combination of music, culture, and scenic beauty has significantly boosted the local economy and created employment opportunities.

Minister Lyngdoh reiterated the government’s dedication to showcasing Meghalaya’s rich cultural heritage and picturesque landscapes through events such as this festival.

The next edition of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is set for November 14 and 15, 2025, and will feature international artists including Jason Derulo and The Script.