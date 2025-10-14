Guwahati: The Government of Meghalaya has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), one of the region’s leading football clubs.

The partnership, running from 2025 to 2028, aims to promote Shillong as the ‘Football Capital of India,’ develop grassroots talent, create jobs, and strengthen the state’s sports identity.

The MoU was signed by representatives of NEUFC, the Department of Tourism, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

It marks a collaboration between a professional football club and the state government, combining sports development with tourism promotion.

Under the agreement, NEUFC and the Meghalaya government will organize football camps, coaching programs, fan parks, and youth awareness initiatives.

These programs will focus on nurturing local talent while connecting football with Meghalaya’s cultural and tourism activities.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the partnership will provide young footballers in Meghalaya with a platform to grow while supporting the local economy.

“This collaboration will help our youth explore opportunities in football, promote tourism, and create jobs. We want Shillong to become the ‘Football Capital of India,’ and this is a key step toward that goal,” he said.

NorthEast United FC, co-owned by actor and entrepreneur John Abraham, has been active in promoting football in the Northeast. Abraham called the MoU a major milestone for the club’s community-level football initiatives.

NEUFC CEO Mandar Tamhane described it as a “landmark moment,” saying the collaboration will build infrastructure and help local players achieve their potential.

As part of the MoU, NEUFC will set up a Residential Academy Centre of Excellence in Shillong, the first of its kind in the region.

The facility will train and develop promising young players from Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

The partnership also aims to promote Meghalaya as a sports-tourism destination.

NEUFC players and ambassadors will feature in upcoming campaigns highlighting the state’s natural beauty and football culture.

Officials stated the collaboration will feature Shillong’s football scene, natural landscapes, and community spirit for sports fans and visitors.